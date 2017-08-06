

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in the city’s west end Sunday.

The man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Jane Street and Queen's Drive at around 5:30 p.m., though it’s not clear of that’s where the shooting took place.

He was transported to hospital with minor leg injuries.

Toronto police said the man was not being cooperative.

There was no word on possible suspects.