

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a Toronto Public Library in Yorkville.

The incident happened on the second floor of the library, located at Yonge Street and Asquith Avenue, shortly before noon Wednesday.

According to Toronto police, the victim suffered stab wounds to his abdomen.

The victim, who is believed to be a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officials did not comment on the severity of his injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the library following the incident and could not provide immediately provide a description.