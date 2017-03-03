

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an apartment in a high-rise building in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourghood early Friday morning.

It happened at a building on Humber Boulevard near Alliance Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that it was a stovetop fire and that the unit filled with smoke as a result.

Firefighters pulled the victim from the unit, at which point he was transported top hospital by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.