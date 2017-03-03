Man treated for smoke inhalation after fire at high-rise apartment building
Emergency vehicles are shown outside the scene of a fire at a high-rise building on Humber Boulevard on Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 5:47AM EST
A man was taken to hospital with minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an apartment in a high-rise building in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourghood early Friday morning.
It happened at a building on Humber Boulevard near Alliance Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that it was a stovetop fire and that the unit filled with smoke as a result.
Firefighters pulled the victim from the unit, at which point he was transported top hospital by paramedics.
The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.