

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man walked into a North York hospital suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man arrived at the hospital at around 9:15 a.m. and had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to locate the scene of the shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time.