Man walked into North York hospital with gunshot wound to leg: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 6, 2017 10:09AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man walked into a North York hospital suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.
According to police, the man arrived at the hospital at around 9:15 a.m. and had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators are still trying to locate the scene of the shooting.
No suspect information has been released at this time.