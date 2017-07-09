

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man stabbed during an incident near a bar in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood turned up at a Toronto hospital early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. after a man walked into a hospital with stab wounds.

The scene of the stabbing was later located outside the Panafest Bar & Grill, located near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

The male victim, who police identified as a man in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.