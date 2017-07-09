Man walks into hospital after stabbing near North York bar
Police were on the scene of a stabbing in North York on Sunday morning.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 6:22AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2017 6:40AM EDT
A man stabbed during an incident near a bar in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood turned up at a Toronto hospital early Sunday morning.
Investigators say they received a call shortly after 2:30 a.m. after a man walked into a hospital with stab wounds.
The scene of the stabbing was later located outside the Panafest Bar & Grill, located near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.
The male victim, who police identified as a man in his 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.