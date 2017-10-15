

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing near the Stock Yards Village shopping plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the man was “bleeding severely” when he walked into the plaza near St. Clair Avenue and Keele Street at around 1 p.m.

According to police, the man was stabbed by a group of men.

It is not immediately clear where the stabbing actually took place.

Paramedics say the man was in serious but stable condition at the scene.