

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults in Scarborough.

Last month, Toronto police issued a warrant for a man who allegedly approached two women from behind and sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions.

Now investigators believe the same man is a suspect in another sexual assault investigation which occurred on Tuesday in Scarborough.

Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl was approached from behind while walking on Birchmount Avenue and McNicoll Avenue shortly after 4:20 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot.

He is described as a brown man, believed to be in his 20s, with a slim build and is approximately between 5’7” and 5’9.”

The man was last seen wearing glasses and all-black clothing, according to police.

The first sexual assault occurred on Feb. 18 when a 53-year-old woman was walking near Warden Avenue and McNicoll Avenue.

Around 6:30 p.m., police say a man approached the woman from behind before fleeing the area on foot.

One week later, the second incident took place in the same area.

At 8:30 p.m., investigators say a 25-year-old woman got off a bus when she was approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her. Once again, the suspect fled the area on foot.

At the time of these incidents, police say the suspect was wearing a dark-coloured bomber jacket, or an orange hooded jacket with black lines down the sleeves, and black jeans.

He was also seen carrying an orange backpack with tie-downs on the front, in one of the incidents, and was reportedly carrying a dark knapsack or duffle bag in the other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.