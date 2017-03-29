Man wanted for 3 sexual assaults in Scarborough
Toronto police are seeking a man in his 20s who allegedly sexually assaulted three women in Scarborough on three separate occasions in the last two months. (File Photo)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 2:41PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 2:49PM EDT
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults in Scarborough.
Last month, Toronto police issued a warrant for a man who allegedly approached two women from behind and sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions.
Now investigators believe the same man is a suspect in another sexual assault investigation which occurred on Tuesday in Scarborough.
Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl was approached from behind while walking on Birchmount Avenue and McNicoll Avenue shortly after 4:20 p.m.
The suspect fled on foot.
He is described as a brown man, believed to be in his 20s, with a slim build and is approximately between 5’7” and 5’9.”
The man was last seen wearing glasses and all-black clothing, according to police.
The first sexual assault occurred on Feb. 18 when a 53-year-old woman was walking near Warden Avenue and McNicoll Avenue.
Around 6:30 p.m., police say a man approached the woman from behind before fleeing the area on foot.
One week later, the second incident took place in the same area.
At 8:30 p.m., investigators say a 25-year-old woman got off a bus when she was approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her. Once again, the suspect fled the area on foot.
At the time of these incidents, police say the suspect was wearing a dark-coloured bomber jacket, or an orange hooded jacket with black lines down the sleeves, and black jeans.
He was also seen carrying an orange backpack with tie-downs on the front, in one of the incidents, and was reportedly carrying a dark knapsack or duffle bag in the other.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.