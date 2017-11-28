

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with alleged assaults against two elderly people in the Little Portugal area, one of which resulted in a broken hip.

The assaults both took place in the Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street area – one of them in August and another this month.

Police said the first incident took place on Aug. 28 when a 79-year-old man was assaulted in his home, resulting in a hip fracture.

The second incident took place at another residence on Nov. 26, when a 79-year-old woman was assaulted several times in her home.

Investigators have not said why the suspect was at the homes in either case.

Police say 26-year-old David Alves is wanted for three counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats.

He is described as standing five-foot-six with a thin build. He has short brown hair, a goatee and a rosary tattoo beside a portrait of Jesus on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a snap-back baseball cap, blue jeans and was carrying a backpack.

Police have also released a photo of Alves and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.