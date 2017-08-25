

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly rammed into police cruisers while escaping officers on Friday night.

Officers began searching for the man after an incident took place on April 9 at around 2 a.m. in the area of Queen and John streets.

Police said the man became involved in an altercation with a group of people in the area when he allegedly pulled out a handgun pointing it at a 33-year-old man.

It is alleged that the man pulled the trigger on the handgun twice, but the gun may have jammed and subsequently did not fire.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On Friday evening, police said they encountered the man at an undisclosed location where he allegedly rammed into cruisers before escaping.

Officers say the suspect – identified as 28-year-old Tyrell Evans – is still on the run.

He has been described as a six-foot man weighing 220 pounds with a muscular build and a shaved head.

As well, he was seen driving a black Maserati with the license plate CBBH 661.

Police have released photos of the suspect and vehicle involved in an effort to locate him.

Evans is wanted for 10 charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, carless use of a firearm, and fail to comply with probation.

Police say Evans is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone in the public spots him officers say do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.