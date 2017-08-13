

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in the Flemingdon Park area sent a man to hospital Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 12. in the Linkwood Lane and St. Dennis Drive area.

Police said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital. Paramedics described his injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

Police said Sunday that they are looking for a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Di’on Jahil Wong, in connection with the shooting.

He is described as a black male, standing five-foot-eight, weighing around 146 pounds with short curly black hair.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).