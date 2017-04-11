

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Police are looking for a man who stole 58 Xbox video games from a Shoppers Drug Mart in Ajax last month.

This was the second time a man, believed to be no more than 25-years-old, visited the store on Harwood Avenue South and Highway 22, investigators say.

The man was spotted by a store employee trying to access the video games by prying open a locked display on Mar. 16, according to a news release.

The worker scared the suspect off.

Ten days later, he allegedly targeted the same display case around 1:30 p.m., but this time he managed to open its doors.

The suspect walked out of the Shoppers Drug Mart with 58 Xbox games, Durham police said.

He is described as a black male, between the ages of 18 and 25, with a slim build and thin mustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521.