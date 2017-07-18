

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly dumped a sealed bag containing a live three-month old puppy into a garbage can in Lawrence Square mall last week.

Investigators say that on July 11 at about 3:40 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance camera footage at Lawrence Square shopping centre, near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road.

He was seen walking towards the northwest doors of the mall when he discarded a black plastic bag in a garbage bin.

He then made several stops at stores inside the mall before exiting from the same doors on the northwest side of the building.

He was last seen walking on Dane Avenue.

A few moments later, police allege a concerned citizen heard yelps coming from the garbage bin where the suspect had tossed the bag.

He then took the sealed bag out of the bin and tore it open, revealing a puppy that was trapped inside.

He immediately took the puppy to a nearby vet for assessment.

The suspect is described as an Asian male standing five-feet-eleven inches to six feet tall, with a medium build. He has short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts, black shoes and white socks. He was also carrying a black over the shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).