

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man wanted in connection with two bank robberies and two retail robberies in Toronto has been arrested, Toronto police confirm.

According to investigators, on Dec. 23, a man walked into a bank in the area of Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road and handed the teller a note demanding money and suggesting he was armed with a gun.

The man fled the bank before obtaining any money from the teller.

Police say on January 2, the same man entered a Beer Store at Sheppard Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue and pointed a knife at an employee, demanding all the money from the cash register.

The employee was able to flee the store and the suspect once again left the store empty-handed.

On Jan. 5, police say the suspect, armed with a knife, demanded money from a 35-year-old employee at a 7-11 near Eglinton Avenue and Yonge Street. The employee handed over cash and the suspect fled the store.

The next day, police say the man successfully carried out a robbery at a bank in the area of Bloor Street West and Keele Street.

On Jan. 26, investigators say 53-year-old Jeffery Donald Marsh was charged in connection with the case.

He is facing five counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, four counts of disguise with intent, and three counts of possession of a weapon.