

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say a suspect wanted in a Quebec homicide has been arrested in Brampton, Ont.

Anne Millington-White was fatally shot in 2014 during an altercation between rival gang members in Lachine, Que.

Peel regional police say they were contacted Tuesday by Montreal police to help in the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect.

They say investigators determined Emmerson Courtney Hennie had been living in Brampton and say he was arrested without incident on a Canada-wide warrant.

Hennie is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say Hennie is in custody and will be returned to Montreal.