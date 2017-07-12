

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER, Ont. - A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a Kitchener, Ont., homicide has been arrested in Texas.

Waterloo Regional Police say they had been investigating the death of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije since late April when she was found in her Kitchener home.

They say she died of multiple stab wounds and quickly zeroed in on Ager Hasan of Hamilton as a suspect, saying the two were known to each other.

Police issued a country-wide warrant for him after determining he had fled to the U.S.

Police say Hasan was arrested by the United States Secret Service on Tuesday while they were conducting a traffic stop in San Antonio, Texas, as part of a counterfeit currency investigation.

Police say they are now working to get Hasan extradited back to Waterloo Region to face charges including one count of second-degree murder.