

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a man was stabbed following an altercation that began when he bumped into another person in the lobby of a Sherbourne Street apartment building on Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was in the lobby of a building on Sherbourne Street south of Dundas Street at around 3:50 a.m. when he bumped into the suspect.

A physical confrontation then ensued between the men, at least one of whom had consumed alcohol, according to police.

Police say that the victim sustained stab wounds to the back of his legs during that fight and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

He is described as a male between the ages of 25 and 40 with a thin build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, a grey or black baggy sweatshirt and a black bandana.

Police continue to investigate.