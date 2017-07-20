

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who allegedly stuffed a sealed bag containing a three month-old puppy into a garbage bin outside a North York mall has turned himself into police.

Investigators say that on July 11 at about 3:40 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance camera footage at Lawrence Square shopping centre, near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road.

He was observed walking towards the northwest doors of the mall as he discarded a black plastic bag in a garbage bin.

He then made several stops at stores inside the mall before exiting from the same doors on the northwest side of the building.

He was last seen walking on Dane Avenue.

A few moments later, police allege a concerned citizen heard yelps coming from the garbage bin where the suspect had tossed the bag.

He then took the sealed bag out of the bin and tore it open, revealing a puppy that was trapped inside.

He immediately took the puppy to a nearby vet for assessment.

On Thursday, police say a man turned himself in to police at 32 Division and was arrested.

A source tells CP24 at least 30 animals were found at the suspect’s home.

It is not yet known what charges he faces. His name has not yet been released.