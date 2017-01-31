

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The mother of a man beheaded by a fellow bus passenger in Manitoba says her son's killer is seeking an absolute discharge nine years after he was found not criminally responsible.

Carol de Delley says she has been told by justice officials that Vince Li -- who now goes by the name Will Baker -- will ask the Criminal Code Review Board for a discharge at a hearing Feb. 6.

In a social media post, de Delley says that means no conviction will be registered and he won't be required to follow any conditions.

Baker killed Tim McLean during a bus trip along the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie in July 2008.

He was found to be not criminally responsible due to a mental illness -- schizophrenia.

At his last review board hearing, Baker was granted the right to live on his own but would be subject to monitoring and random drug tests.