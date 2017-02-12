

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say an inmate who escaped from custody at a downtown hospital last month has now been captured.

Justin Yates, 39, fled from guards at Toronto General Hospital, located at 200 Elizabeth St., on Jan. 26.

Yates, who was at the hospital for an undisclosed ailment, managed to escape from handcuffs and leg irons, police say.

After he broke free, investigators say he took a cab to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets.

Officers immediately launched a manhunt for the escaped inmate and on Saturday, police received a tip that Yates was in the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street.

Officers spotted him in a building in the neighbourhood and police say Yates attempted to flee.

When responding officers began to chase him, police say Yates broke through a window and tried to jump through.

Officers attempted to handcuff the suspect but Yates allegedly slashed one of them with piece of broken glass.

According to police, Yates then jumped through the window, fell to the ground and ditched his shoes before running into another building.

After officers conducted a room-by-room search, Yates was located and arrested.

The inmate has been charged with two counts of escaping lawful custody, possession of property obtained by crime, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.