

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they believe a 24-year-old man who escaped from custody at a North York courthouse on Tuesday was involved in a “violent” robbery at a Rexdale store on Wednesday night.

According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Jumar Lennon escaped from custody at the Finch Avenue courthouse, located near Finch Avenue West and Arrow Road.

Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday evening after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed that following Lennon’s escape, it is believed the fugitive robbed a store in Rexdale.

The robbery occurred near Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police would not disclose what store was robbed or what items were taken but confirmed that one of the store’s employees was the victim of a “violent assault.”

The employee did not sustain any “significant” injuries, police noted.

Investigators say they will likely release video of the assault.

Lennon has been described as approximately five-foot-eight and weighs about 140 pounds. Police say the suspect has brown eyes, a short, black afro hairstyle, a small chin beard and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

Investigators say if members of the public spot Lennon, they should not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.