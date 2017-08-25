

Kayla Goodfield and Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man who escaped custody at a North York courthouse on Tuesday has been recaptured by Toronto police after he was found asleep in the food court of Albion Mall in Rexdale three days later.

Jumar Lennon was recaptured by officers in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Speaking with CP24, Const. David Hopkinson said he was arrested without incident in the food court of the shopping centre.

“This is all thanks to tips from the public,” Hopskinson said. “We received tips from the public that he was in an area so our investigators went to Albion Mall where they found him.”

The arrest comes after police established a “dedicated team” of officers to try and locate him on Friday morning.

“We are very relieved,” Hopkinsons said.

Lennon reportedly escaped the prisoner’s box at the 1000 Finch Avenue West courthouse at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hopkinsons said he has never heard of such an escape in a “fairly long” police career.

“The prisoner’s box, where the prisoners are put, is surrounded by an eight-foot glass wall, he hoped over the wall and escaped,” he said.

Following his escape, viewer video obtained by CP24 showed Lennon running along Finch Avenue West on Tuesday being chased by two police officers before he managed to get away.

Since then, police allege Lennon was involved in a “violent” robbery at a store in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 just before midnight on Wednesday.

An employee at the Circle K convenience store previously told CTV News Toronto that a suspect started choking a worker inside store after they refused to open the cash register.

On Friday, police said Lennon will now face a series of additional charges due to this week’s events.

Lennon was initially in custody for robbery, according to officers, but it is not known exactly what charges he was facing.