

Kayla Goodfield and Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man who escaped custody at a North York courthouse on Tuesday has been recaptured by Toronto police at Albion Mall in Rexdale three days later.

Jumar Lennon was recaptured by officers in the area of Kipling and Finch avenues at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say he was arrested without incident.

The arrest comes after police established a “dedicated team” of officers to try and locate him on Friday morning.

Lennon reportedly escaped the prisoner’s box at the 1000 Finch AvenueWest courthouse at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Since then, police allege Lennon was involved in a “violent” robbery at a store in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 just before midnight on Wednesday.

An employee at the Circle K convenience store previously told CTV News Toronto that a suspect started choking a worker inside store after they refused to open the cash register.

On Friday, police said Lennon will now face a series of additional charges due to this week’s events.

It is not known what Lennon was initially in custody for.