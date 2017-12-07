

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins is commending GO Transit special constables who she says apprehended a man who was “hiding suspiciously” at Rouge Hill GO Station and had a gun strapped to his thigh.

In a tweet sent out early Thursday morning, Toronto police said special constables had taken a person with a gun into custody following an incident in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road.

The unarmed constables, according to police, also recovered a loaded firearm.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service’s 43 Division attended to scene to assist with the arrest.

“Thankfully this guy and his gun are off the street and no one was harmed. I think our officers are heroes,” Aikins said in an email to CP24.

Police have not said if formal charges have been laid or what charges the suspect may face.