Man without vital signs after Riverdale shooting
Police respond to a shooting near Gerrard Street and Logan Avenue Monday May 22, 2017. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 12:26AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following a shooting in Riverdale.
Shots rang out in the area of Gerrard Street and Logan Avenue shortly before midnight.
Police said one man was found without vital signs and was rushed to hospital.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 20s to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso.
There is currently no information about possible suspects.