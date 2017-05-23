

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following a shooting in Riverdale.

Shots rang out in the area of Gerrard Street and Logan Avenue shortly before midnight.

Police said one man was found without vital signs and was rushed to hospital.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 20s to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso.

There is currently no information about possible suspects.