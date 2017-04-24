

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - A man and a woman have been charged in the death of a toddler whose body was found outside a church in Edmonton.

Joey Crier, 26, and Tasha Mack, 25, each face one count of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities and assault.

Crier is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

They appeared in court Monday via closed-circuit television and the case was put over to May 8.

Edmonton police say both of the accused were guardians of the toddler .

Police did not release the boy's name but a Facebook group titled R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine has hundreds of posts.

The boy's aunt, Brandi Raine, confirmed to The Canadian Press that police had informed the family it was Anthony who was found dead outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Friday.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the boy's funeral and identifies the boy's mother as Dalyce Raine from the Louis Bull reserve, a community south of Edmonton.

“This sweet little man was not registered with our band so we are fundraising to make a beautiful service,” reads the GoFundMe page.

“He was the sweetest little boy you can meet.”

People upset by the boy's death have posted messages of support.

“I am so sorry to Anthony's family on the loss of their sweet baby,” wrote Karen George. “RIP beautiful boy.”

Police investigators have determined the toddler 's body was left outside the church last Tuesday.

An autopsy was to be performed on Monday.