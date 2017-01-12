Man, woman in hospital after stabbing at Bendale home
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 5:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 5:28AM EST
A man and a woman are in hospital following a stabbing in Bendale late Wednesday night.
It happened at around 10 p.m. at a home in the area of Brimorton Drive and Manorwood Road.
Police say the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a local hospital.
One person is in custody.