

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC -- A march will be held today in Quebec City to remember the victims of last week's deadly mosque attack.

The event is organized by the mosque where a gunman killed six people one week ago as they prayed.

Participants will gather at Laval University beginning at noon and make their way to Quebec's legislature.

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which several people were also wounded.

Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

He is due to appear in court on the allegations later this month.