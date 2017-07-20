

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Markham man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman that he had offered a job to.

Police say that a 35-year-old Toronto woman came forward on July 4 to report that she had been sexually assaulted by a man that she had chatted with on a social media site for about two years and knew as ‘Ken.’

The woman reportedly told police that she agreed to meet the man in person on June 16 after he had offered her a job.

It is alleged that the man drove the woman to a home in Markham. After the two went inside, police say that the man sexually assaulted the woman.

Shaojun Hu, 25, was later identified with assistance from the public, police say.

Officers then arrested him at Pearson International Airport after determining that he was on a flight from Hong Kong to Toronto.

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after police released a photo of a possible suspect in the case.

Hu is charged with one count of sexual assault.