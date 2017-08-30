

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A school bus driver who collided with another vehicle in Markham and then allegedly refused a breathalyzer test is facing charges.

York Regional Police said the collision happened just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and Warden Avenue.

Police received a call from the driver of a vehicle who said she had been struck by a school bus. The woman told police that the bus kept bumping into her car after striking it initially.

Police arrived to find the full-sized bus loaded with at least 20 students from Bill Crothers Secondary School in Unionville.

Officers who spoke with the school bus driver said they observed signs of alcohol impairment.

The school bus driver was arrested and was taken to a local police station, where she refused a breathalyzer test, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 54-year-old woman from Georgina has been charged with refusing to provide a breath sample and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.