

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Three instances where cinderblocks were hurled into traffic on North America’s busiest highway from numerous overpasses over the last week have prompted an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.

“This is incredibly dangerous,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for OPP.

Two of the instances happened Wednesday along Highway 401, resulting in minor damage to the vehicles, Schmidt said. The first, around 11:15 a.m., took place at the Yonge Street overpass. An hour later, he said another witness reported something similar further east at the Warden Avenue overpass.

On Sunday night there was another incident around 10 p.m. when a cement cinderblock wrapped in a bag collided with a Jeep Wrangler, which was travelling eastbound on the 401, tearing through its roof. The object landed in the passenger seat, shaking up the driver, who was ultimately unharmed.

“It’s only a matter of timing,” Schmidt told CP24 Wednesday night. “If that rock or cement block were to hit into an occupied compartment it would be absolutely fatal.”

Witnesses said the suspect from the Yonge Street incident was a man, but OPP says there is no information available on a suspect for the other two instances.

No description of the man is available at this time.

“When people are throwing not just bricks, but full cinder block pieces of cement off of an overpass onto traffic below the results can be deadly and also catastrophic,” Schmidt said. “This is not just mischief, this is criminal negligence.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for drivers to check their dash cam footage in hopes of bringing this to an end “before someone gets hurt or killed.”