

The Canadian Press





MEAFORD, Ont. - A 31-year-old man is in custody following an overnight standoff at a home in Meaford, Ont.

Grey County OPP say the man was barricaded inside the home in the community east of Owen Sound until the incident ended peacefully at about 4:45 a.m.

Four people inside the residence surrendered to police without incident and three of them were quickly released.

But the unidentified man, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant, now faces 10 charges.

They include forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and two counts each of assault with a weapon, spousal assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He is to appear at a bail hearing later today.