Memorial service held for Milton woman killed in Istanbul attack
A framed photo sits at the entrance of the Shahrayar Centre in Mississauga, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, during the memorial for Alaa Al-Muhandis, 29, who was killed in the Istanbul terror attack at the Reina nightclub. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Melissa Renwick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 5:01PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 5:04PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A cousin of the Ontario woman killed in the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in Turkey says his family feels empty without her.
Ammar Abdul-Raheem spoke at the memorial service of Alaa Al-Muhandis, who was one of 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Abdul-Raheem said his cousin, a 29-year-old mother of two, was always there for friends and family when they needed her.
Cars filled the parking lots and lined the street outside a Mississauga, Ont., banquet hall where mourners gathered for the service.
A family friend, Kamal Degistam, said the hall was packed past its 300-person capacity.