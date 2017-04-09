

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory are among the hundreds of people commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at Fort York National Historic Site this afternoon.

The event, which began at 10 a.m. today, included a commemorative parade run, demonstrations and a vintage aircraft flyover.

The ceremony officially got underway at 2 p.m.

“I think it is important to commemorate the fact that over 10,000 were killed and wounded,” Kevin Hebib, the program development officer at Fort York, told CP24 Sunday.

“We talk today about Vimy Ridge being a watershed moment and it’s a watershed moment because that was the first time the four Canadian divisions… had actually fought together as a group.”

At a separate memorial at the Old City Hall Cenotaph on Sunday morning, wreaths were laid by French citizens who wished to express their gratitude to Canadian soldiers.

“Vimy Ridge is a bedrock of the friendship between France and Canada and this is a reminder of the loss that Canada suffered to be freeing France at that period of time of history in the First World War,” French Consul General in Toronto Marc Trouyet said at the event.

Several politicians and dignitaries attended a memorial in Ottawa to mark the battle’s centennial.