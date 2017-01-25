

Codi Wilson, CP24





Two men arrested in connection with a sexual assault and confinement investigation at a College Street bar last month are now facing new charges.

Police say on the night of Dec. 14, a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside the College Street Bar, located at 574 College Street, near Manning Avenue.

Police allege that the woman was given drugs and alcohol while inside the bar.

Later that month, police say two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, after further investigation, new information came to light involving the same complainant and suspects.

The Toronto Police Sex Crimes unit was then asked to take over the investigation.

On Jan.23, the two men were arrested once again to face new charges.

Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, has been charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking, and three counts of sexual assault.

Gavin MacMillan, then 41, has been charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).