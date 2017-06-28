

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





GO Transit riders and users of the Union-Pearson Express will see a small increase to some ticket fares starting in September.

The Metrolinx board voted Wednesday to hike single-ticket adult fares greater than $5.65 by three per cent, effective Sept. 2. Fares for short trips will remain unchanged.

“This fare increase is necessary to meet the needs of our growing customer base, expand services and ensure the financial sustainability of the corporation,” Metrolinx CFO Robert Siddall said in a report recommending the change.

The biggest increase will be on a ticket from Union to Barrie. A single-fare ride will go up 40 cents to $13.95 from $13.55, while the fare for Presto card users will go up 32 cents from $12.03 to $12.35.

A single ticket from Union to Pearson on the UP Express will go up to $12.35 from $12. The Presto cost of the trip will go up 25 cents to $9.25.

Metrolinx projects the move will generate $8.5 million in additional revenue to support planned services, such as more frequent off-peak service.