

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx has shared the private travel data of Presto card users’ with police on a dozen occasions so far in 2017, in many cases without a formal warrant.

The transit agency confirms to CP24 that they have received 26 requests from police forces for Presto data since Jan. 1 and have granted 12 of them.

Of the requests that were granted, Metrolinx says that six pertained to alleged criminal offences while another six resulted from a missing person report.

“We follow all applicable laws and only release tap history to police for a 24-hour period and only under the strictest guidelines for a criminal investigation or missing person case,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said. “It is a very similar practice used by credit card companies or bank institutions.”

Presto works on 10 transit agencies in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and allows users to tap their card for entrance into the system.

Though cardholders don’t necessarily have to register their card online, Metrolinx encourages them to do so. Once registered, users can then access a complete history of their travel.

In a written statement provided to CP24 on Saturday, Aikins said that privacy is “extremely important” to Metrolinx and as a result only “very specific” information, such as travel on a particular day, can be released.

Aikins said that in the past Presto data has been released to police investigating the assault of a bus driver and sexual assault or indecent exposure on a train.

“Only our lawyers or privacy officer can release info once we are satisfied the conditions are met,” she said.

No data on the release of PResto data to police is available for previous years because the agency only began tracking the requests in 2017.