

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Metrolinx has launched a review of its privacy policies after facing criticism for disclosing the private travel data of Presto card holders to police on a dozen occasions so far in 2017.

The provincial transit agency confirmed on Saturday that they have received 26 requests from various police forces for Presto data since Jan. 1 and have granted 12 of them.

Of the requests that were granted, Metrolinx said that six pertained to alleged criminal offences while another six resulted from a missing person report.

“While we remain committed to cooperating with law enforcement agencies to deal with critical public safety issues (such as missing persons), we want to take this opportunity to examine the feedback to ensure we are striking the best possible balance between upholding high public safety standards, exemplary privacy standards and clear communication with our customers,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said in a written statement provided to CP24 on Tuesday.

Aikins said that Metrolinx’s chief privacy officer will lead the review of the transit agency’s policies around the release of customer data.

She said that while much of Metrolinx’s privacy policy falls under the control of the provincial government, staff will review all policies that are within Metrolinx’s control.

Metrolinx previously told CP24 that it would only release “very specific” information to police, such as travel on a particular day or at a particular time.