

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Checking email or surfing the Internet while aboard GO Transit is about to get a little easier.

Metrolinx has issued a request for expressions of interest as it seeks a partner to help it outfit GO Transit vehicles with Wi-Fi.

The request sets a deadline of June 22 for potential partners to express interest, however it remains unclear how quickly the service could be set up and made available to commuters.

Wi-Fi is already available at 64 TTC subway stations and plans are afoot to expand the service so riders can still access it when travelling between stations.