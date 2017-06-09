

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A York Regional Police officer delighted a young crowd and raised some eyebrows at an event Thursday night after she grabbed a mic and dropped a few rhymes.

Const. Amy Oliver was working a paid duty shift at a car show in Vaughan when she was handed the microphone with some music playing in the background.

The officer, seizing the moment, decided to show off her rap skills.

“Yeah I’m a cop, region of York. People call me pig – what’s wrong with pork?” she starts as the crowd cheers her on.

Oliver goes on to rap about police duty, race relations and busting drug dealers. She also raps that she would have taken a bullet for Biggie or Tupac, referencing the late rap adversaries.

She also declares she “likes her donut Boston Cream and her coffee double double. I’m trying to drink it up before someone starts trouble.”

Videos of the unexpected performance were quickly posted to social media, where they garnered more than 20,000 views.

A spokesperson for York Regional Police said Const. Oliver has been practicing free-style rapping for years in her free time and saw the moment “as an opportunity for community engagement.”

No word so far on whether she’s been offered a record deal…