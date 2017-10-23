

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Paramedics have taken one person to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Midtown.

It happened in the area of Avenue and Willowbank roads, near Eglinton Avenue, early Monday morning.

Reports from the scene suggest the driver of the vehicle involved struck a pole in the area and needed to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The area was shut down to traffic for the police investigation.