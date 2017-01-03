

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A friend of a Milton woman killed in a terror attack in Istanbul said the 29-year-old was a “great person” who always had a smile on her face.

Alaa Al-Muhandis, a married mother of two, was among the 39 people killed when a gunman walked into an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve and opened fire.

Seventy others were wounded in the attack.

Speaking at Looloo Auto Sales, a Milton car dealership run by the victim’s family, Ahmed Atrakchi, a friend of Al-Muhandis, described the young mother’s death as a “great loss for everybody.”

“Everybody is trying to cope with it. She was a great person. Always happy, always a big smile on her face,” he said Tuesday.

“She will always be loved and remembered.”

Friends say Al-Muhandis ran her own event planning business called Looloo's Arrangements.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the gunman has not yet been apprehended.

-With files from The Canadian Press