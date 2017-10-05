Ministry of Labour investigates Etobicoke industrial accident that left male worker dead
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 8:16AM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating an industrial accident in Etobicoke on Wednesday night that left one male worker dead.
It happened on Disco Road, near Highway 27 and Highway 409, at around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
It is not clear how the victim was injured.