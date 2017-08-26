Ministry of Labour investigating fatal industrial accident in Mississauga
Police tape is shown in a file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 11:12AM EDT
The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a fatal industrial accident in Mississauga.
Police say that they were called to the Peppermill Court and Unity Drive area at around 10:10 a.m. after receiving a report about a male with neck injuries.
The male was subsequently pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
No information has been provided about the circumstances surrounding the accident.