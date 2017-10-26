Minor injuries reported after driver rear-ends cop car on Hwy. 401
One person was taken into custody after a driver rear-ended a cop car on Highway 401. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 5:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2017 5:22AM EDT
One person has been taken into custody after a driver rear-ended a Toronto police car on Highway 401 this morning.
It happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Kennedy Road.
Police say both the driver of the civilian vehicle and the cop cruiser sustained minor injuries.
The civilian, police say, may be facing charges.
The incident, according to Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit, does not meet the threshold required to notify the Special Investigations Unit.
Paramedics say they did not transport anyone to hospital following the incident.