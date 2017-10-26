

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been taken into custody after a driver rear-ended a Toronto police car on Highway 401 this morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Kennedy Road.

Police say both the driver of the civilian vehicle and the cop cruiser sustained minor injuries.

The civilian, police say, may be facing charges.

The incident, according to Toronto police’s Traffic Services Unit, does not meet the threshold required to notify the Special Investigations Unit.

Paramedics say they did not transport anyone to hospital following the incident.