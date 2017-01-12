Minor injuries reported after vehicle goes over guard rail on DVP: paramedics
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:25PM EST
One man is being transported to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed over a guard rail on the Don Valley Parkway and ended up in a ravine Thursday night.
It happened south of Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 9:30 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.
One man, believed to be in 60s, sustained minor injuries, paramedics said. No other injuries were immediately reported.
Traffic continues to be impacted in the area.