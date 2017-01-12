

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





One man is being transported to hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed over a guard rail on the Don Valley Parkway and ended up in a ravine Thursday night.

It happened south of Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

One man, believed to be in 60s, sustained minor injuries, paramedics said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Traffic continues to be impacted in the area.