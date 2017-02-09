

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Minutes before a teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Jamestown, police say the gunmen tried to shoot another young boy walking in the neighbourhood.

At around 8 p.m. Monday, a 15-year-old boy was walking with his sister in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen by a suspect leaning out the window of a vehicle.

The teen was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries and police say he is expected to survive.

After reviewing video surveillance footage in the area, police say they learned that the suspects in the case attempted to shoot another teenager just minutes earlier.

“A car arrives in Jamestown. Three suspects get out of the car. They run down a laneway and there is a young man--- we think he is about 14 or 15 years old--- and these three suspects run towards him, raise their arms and start shooting at him,” Supt. Ron Taverner told CP24 Thursday morning.

“Luckily he is not hit. He is able to run away.”

The video surveillance footage shows the suspects getting back into the vehicle and driving away from the scene.

“They drive off about 300 yards and one of the suspects leans out, actually sits on the passenger window sill, leans out of the car and starts shooting at a young boy, 15 years old,” Taverner added.

“The young boy is shot in the abdomen.”

Taverner called the incident “very vicious.”

“They have no regard for life whatsoever. It’s disgusting. The neighbourhood is outraged. People are obviously very upset at this level of violence,” he said.

“We have a 14 or 15-year-old boy that was shot at it. It was never reported. We only found out about that shooting from viewing video in relation to the first shooting.”

Taverner said police are still trying to identify the first teen who was shot at in the neighbourhood.

He added that the division has brought in extra resources from other parts of the city to increase police presence in the neighbourhood.

“(It is) very difficult to stop but we need to engage the community,” he said.

“We need to get people to come forward and talk to us about the people who have guns out there.”