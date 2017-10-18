Missing elderly Brampton couple found safe: Peel Regional Police
Police have released a photo of 79-year-old Eric Woodburn and 77-year-old Olive Woodburn, a missing elderly couple from Brampton. (Peel Regional Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 6:03AM EDT
Peel Regional Police say a missing elderly couple last seen in the Port Hope area on Tuesday night has now been found safe.
Investigators say 79-year-old Eric Woodburn and 77-year-old Olive Woodburn were reported missing on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, investigators confirmed that the couple returned home and are in good health.