

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





An 84-year-old man with “significant health problems” has gone missing in Thornhill.

York Regional Police say they have set up a command post at Willowbrook Public School, in the neighbourhood where the senior citizen lived and was last seen.

Cornelis Meoko was last seen Monday at 9:30 a.m. when he left his home at Green Lane and Bayview Avenue.

His family says they have not heard from him since and there have been no reported sightings.

The man is four-foot-10 with a thin build, tanned skin, bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey derby style hat, dark pants, light-coloured shirt with green and brown stripes. He is said to walk with a shuffle.

Police said they were particularly concerned yesterday as scorching temperatures prompted Environment Canada to issue a heat warning.

Anyone who has seen the missing man is asked to call police.