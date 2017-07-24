

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a missing 88-year-old man last seen near Toronto’s Brookhaven neighbourhood on Sunday has been located.

According to investigators, the man was last seen at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jane Street and Tretheway Drive.

Police say the missing man, who has dementia, went for a bike ride but did not return home.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that the man had been found.