Missing elderly man last seen riding bike near Brookhaven located
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 88-year-old Coi Tran, who was last seen near Toronto’s Brookhaven neighbourhood on Sunday. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 24, 2017 12:45PM EDT
Police say a missing 88-year-old man last seen near Toronto’s Brookhaven neighbourhood on Sunday has been located.
According to investigators, the man was last seen at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Jane Street and Tretheway Drive.
Police say the missing man, who has dementia, went for a bike ride but did not return home.
On Monday morning, police confirmed that the man had been found.