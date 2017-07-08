

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia has been found, police say.

The 76-year-old woman disappeared from her home on Honeywood Road near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

Police initially set up a command post and were scouring the woman's North York neighbourhood for signs of her when she was spotted by two residents.

Police had previously expressed concern for the woman's safety.