Missing elderly woman with dementia located
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 8:49PM EDT
A missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia has been found, police say.
The 76-year-old woman disappeared from her home on Honeywood Road near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
Police initially set up a command post and were scouring the woman's North York neighbourhood for signs of her when she was spotted by two residents.
Police had previously expressed concern for the woman's safety.